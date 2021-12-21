Lawmakers seek answers from Amazon in wake of deadly warehouse collapse

Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

A group of 23 progressive lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants answers from Amazon about the Dec. 10 warehouse collapse that left six employees dead. They addressed their letter to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy.

The workers killed in the Edwardsville, Illinois, warehouse were Austin J. McEwen, DeAndre S. Morrow, Clayton Lynn Cope, Etheria S. Hebb, Larry E. Virden, and Kevin D. Dickey. The structure suffered a direct hit from a tornado.

"We have heard alarming reports about the events that took place in the warehouse moments prior to the tragedy, and these reports fit a larger pattern: Amazon puts worker safety at risk in everyday situations and emergencies alike," the letter reads. "As we work to ensure that tragedies such as this one are not repeated, we seek answers about what happened at your Edwardsville warehouse and whether your policies may have contributed to this tragedy."

In a statement emailed to CNET, Amazon noted that it was reviewing the letter and would respond.

"Right now our focus remains on taking care of our employees and partners, the family members of those killed by the tornado, and the communities affected by this tragedy," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel wrote.

