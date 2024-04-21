La Liga Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona From Anywhere

Spanish soccer's two eternal rivals go head-to-head yet again at the Bernabéu on Sunday, with Real Madrid looking to open up a seemingly unassailable 11-point lead at the summit of La Liga.

The two teams come into this clash having had contrasting fortunes in their midweek Champions League quarterfinal fixtures.

Real claimed a battling victory over defending champs Man City away on penalties, while Barca crashed out after throwing away a lead against Paris Saint-Germain.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all the action live wherever you are in the world.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in Real Mardid's 1-2 away win in the reverse La Liga fixture against Barcelona earlier this season. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: When and where?

Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, April 21. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m CEST local time, making it a 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m PT start in the US, an 8 p.m. start in the UK and a 5 a.m. AEST kickoff in Australia early on Monday morning.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona game in the US

This fixture is available to stream in the US via ESPN Plus, which has live English- and Spanish-language broadcast rights for La Liga in the US.

Livestream the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona game in the UK

La Liga broadcast rights in the UK are with the recently renamed Premier Sports, with the service having recently reverted back to its old name after a brief spell of being under the ViaPlay banner. Kickoff for this match is set for 8 p.m. BST on Sunday evening.

Livestream the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona game in Canada

For Canadian soccer fans, Sunday's big game is available to watch via TSN 3, as well as the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

Livestream the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing La Liga games live in Australia this season.

