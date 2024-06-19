'Kung Fu Panda 4' Streaming on Peacock: Release Date and Time

The Kung Fu Panda film franchise has expanded, with the first flick in eight years. And if you're short on movies the whole family can watch together, you'll soon be able to stream it with a Peacock subscription.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, fuzzy, food-obsessed fighter Po must go from Dragon Warrior to the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace and find a successor. The movie also pits the Jack Black-voiced bear against a shape-shifting chameleon sorceress played by Viola Davis. Though the Furious Five are notably not a large part of the fourth film, more cast members include Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Dustin Hoffman, Ian McShane and Ke Huy Quan.

If you couldn't squeeze the latest Kung Fu Panda installment into your schedule before, NBCUniversal's streaming service is adding the comedic offering to its collection of Kung Fu Panda films (the first three are already streaming on the platform). Here's what you need to know about streaming it, and why you may want to consider using a VPN.

Jack Black once again voices Po. Universal Pictures

When to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 on Peacock

Viewers in the US can start watching Po's adventure as early as 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Friday, June 21.

Don't have a subscription to Peacock? On July 18, Peacock's Premium tier will increase from $6 a month to $8 (or from $60 a year to $80), and the Premium Plus tier will go from $12 a month to $14 (or from $120 a year to $140). Existing subscribers will have until Aug. 17 before the new prices kick in with their next billing date. While Premium includes ads, Premium Plus is mostly ad-free and lets you stream your live local NBC station and download titles for offline viewing.

How to watch Kung Fu Panda 4 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the movie from anywhere in the world. There are also other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

James Martin/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming Latest Tests DNS leaks detected, 25% speed loss in 2024 tests Network 3,000 plus servers in 105 countries Jurisdiction British Virgin Islands If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, check out our Editors' Choice: ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but it currently costs less overall to go for a 12-month subscription, where each month shakes out to $8.32. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN. See at ExpressVPN

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Kung Fu Panda 4 will be streaming on Peacock. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Kung Fu Panda on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.