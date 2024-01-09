'Killers of the Flower Moon': Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, including Lily Gladstone's historic win, may have piqued your interest in Killers of the Flower Moon, and later this week the drama will start streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 1920s-set film "depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror," as an Apple TV Plus press release puts it. The movie is based on David Grann's nonfiction book of the same name and, along with Gladstone, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. The movie received seven Golden Globe nominations and can be found on lists of predicted Oscar nominees.

The nearly three-and-a-half-hour film impressed critics, sitting at a score of 89 on Metacritic. Here's when it hits Apple's streamer, plus why you may want to consider using a VPN to watch it.

When to watch Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV Plus

The movie hits Apple TV Plus on Friday, Jan. 12. It'll stream in more than 100 countries, according to the service.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus is currently $10 a month (up from $7 a month after a 2023 price increase). The series Lessons in Chemistry, Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are among the streamer's offerings. You can also get Apple TV Plus bundled with other services as part of an Apple One subscription.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Apple TV Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Killers of the Flower Moon will be streaming on Apple TV Plus. Before opening the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Killers of the Flower Moon on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Apple TV Plus to stream.

If you encounter issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and have picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.