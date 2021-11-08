Kick off this week with a $2 Disney Plus subscription

Marvel

Disney is offering on Friday as part of its Disney Plus Day promotion. The service will also premiere two films: Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Read more: Disney Plus teases Marvel, Boba Fett specials coming Nov. 12

Subscribers will get access to shows from other Disney brands including National Geographic, Pixar and Star Wars, in addition to older material. If you're looking for original content, then Home Sweet Home Alone (a reboot of Home Alone) and Disney shorts like Olaf Presents will also be available to stream.

This deal is only available to new Disney Plus users and returning Disney Plus subscribers without a current account. Once the month is over, you'll be automatically signed up for an $8 monthly subscription unless you cancel before the promotion ends. You have until Nov. 14 to get this offer.