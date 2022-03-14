Keep Your Inboxes Organized With a Lifetime Subscription to Mailbird for $39

Mailbird

If you have multiple different email address for your work and your personal life, managing all your different inboxes can feel like a full-time job all on its own. If you want to avoid that headache, then we have a deal you're going to want to check out. Mailbird combines all your inboxes in a single unified and easy-to-navigate app so you never have to worry about checking multiple accounts again. Now through March 16, you can get a lifetime Mailbird subscription for just $39, which is $40 off from the usual price. Or, for $69, you can opt for the Business plan, which adds a slew of new features like integration with workplace apps such as Slack or Dropbox and integration with Microsoft Exchange.

Compatible with Windows 7, 8.1, 10 and 11, Mailbird's clean and simple unified inbox will help you make sure an important email or message never slips through the cracks again. It allows you to integrate an unlimited number of email addresses, as well as other personal accounts like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. You can customize the layout and theme, and even set individual notification sounds for different accounts.

The unified inbox makes it easy to sort through thousands of messages, and features a built-in attachment search tool so you can quickly track down any important files or documents you're received. While it does support unlimited different accounts, note that it can only be used on two different devices at a time.