Keep All Your Passwords in One Secure Place for Life With Enpass App for $30

From our banking and healthcare accounts to our favorite streaming services, there are too many passwords in our daily lives. It can be difficult to keep up with them all. But there is a simple, secure answer. Enpass can save all your passwords, credit cards, bank accounts, licenses, files, papers and other personal information. You can keep an infinite number of passwords and documents stored in its safe, encrypted app, and you can use your account on an unlimited number of devices.

A lifetime subscription to , which is $50 in savings. This offer is available now through April 19.

Enpass helps you save time and stress by automatically filling in your logins and credit card information on websites. It will support cloud synchronization via iCloud, Dropbox, WebDAV, Google Drive, OneDrive and Box, or you can simply keep your data stored locally on your device. Enpass servers do not save any information. You can even create multiple vaults to keep your personal, family and work information separate.

Enpass also scans your passwords for duplicates or weaknesses, and can generate strong, random passwords for you. Plus, because Enpass monitors data breaches, you'll get an alert when a website you use has been hacked, allowing you to change passwords on vulnerable accounts.