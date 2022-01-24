Keep all of your data secure with 72% off the Surfshark One VPN bundle

Surfshark One

If you're one of the many that transitioned to working from home, your sensitive workplace data might not be as secure as it was when you were back in the office. One of the best ways to keep your digital data secure is with a VPN, which hides your IP address and encrypts any sensitive data that you send and receive on your home network. Surfshark ranks as one of the best VPN services of the year, and right now you can sign up for a one-year subscription for just $48, down 72% from the usual price. This offer runs through the end of the week and expires on Jan. 30.

Surfshark One is more than just a VPN, it's an all-in-one security bundle. The VPN lets you safely browse the internet without your activity being monitored by companies or hackers, and makes sure that your sensitive data is encrypted so you don't have to worry about it falling into the wrong hands. The antivirus performs scheduled scans of your device and will immediately alert you of any malicious apps or files detected. You can even set it to only scan selected folders to concentrate your security where it counts. It also features a private web search tool, and an alert function will notify you of any breaches or leaks of your personal information.