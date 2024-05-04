Katt Williams' Live Netflix Special: Here's How to Stream the Show From Anywhere

Katt Williams kicked off 2024 by setting the internet ablaze with his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's video podcast. Now, the comedian is set to hit the stage with a live comedy set on Netflix as part of its Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which runs from May 1 to May 12 this year.

Titled Katt Williams: Woke Foke, the stand-up show will mark Williams' third stand-up special on the platform, and Netflix warns, "anything can happen." For anyone who didn't get tickets to attend in-person, you'll be able to watch as it broadcasts live from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Netflix's inaugural live comedy event was Chris Rock's Selective Outrage, which streamed in March last year. Williams' set will be the second one of its kind in the streamer's history. The comedian has some tour dates lined up for this year, and will be gearing up for his 2025 Heaven on Earth tour. If you prefer to watch him from the comfort of your home, here's how to tune in to this weekend's show, and how a VPN could be useful.

Release time for 'Katt Williams: Woke Foke'

You can watch the live comedy special on Netflix on Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).

Viewers can use features such as rewind, pause or jump to "Live" during the show, and should you start streaming after it starts, there's also a "Play from the Beginning" option. Taking a break? The live special will remain under the "Continue Watching" row on the Netflix home screen, and you can also watch it later on demand after it airs.

Viewers can watch Katt Williams: Woke Foke on Netflix. The service currently offers subscriptions that cost between $7 and $23 per month in the US. There's an extra member fee of $8 if you're a premium subscriber who wants to share your account with someone outside your household.

How to watch Katt Williams' special from anywhere with a VPN



Maybe you're traveling abroad and want to stream Netflix while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to TV shows and movies from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN is a secure and dependable VPN option. It's normally $13 per month, but annual subscriptions are available at a discounted rate. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Woke Foke will be streaming. We've successfully tested using Netflix and an ExpressVPN server in New York City, so that's one location you could choose to watch this event.

Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Netflix on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.

