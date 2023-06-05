Journal App Coming to Your iPhone With iOS 17

A new journaling app is coming to iPhones later this year, Apple said at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

The app, simply called Journal, is coming to iOS 17. The app uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions to inspire writing. Suggestions are curated from information on a user's phone, such as photos, location, music and workouts.

In a look at the app given by Apple during the event, the app provides the option to select a moment, like "morning visit, Ocean Beach," and get writing. You can schedule notifications to remind you to write and let you know about new suggestions.

Journal is designed to keep entries private, with on-device processing, end-to-end encryption and the ability to lock the journal, according to Apple.

