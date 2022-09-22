Jealous of iPhone 14's Dynamic Island? Android Phones Can Get It, Too

Are you an Android user who feels a little left out after Apple unveiled the Dynamic Island for its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max? If so, this app will give you your own version of the new iPhone feature, called DynamicSpot.

"DynamicSpot gives you [a] Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes," app developer Jawomo writes. "Just tap on the little black popup to open the displayed app, long-press the popup to expand it and view more details."

The app can reportedly be used in conjunction with almost any Android app, including messaging, music and timer apps. You can also customize the app by changing interaction settings and selecting when to show or hide the DynamicSpot popup.

Instead of paying at least $999 for the new iPhone 14 Pro or more for a Pro Max, you can download the basic DynamicSpot app for free from the Google Play Store.