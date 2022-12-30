CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Tech Services & Software

It's Time for iPhone Owners to Say Goodbye to the Dark Sky Weather App

Dark Sky's forecasting tech is now in Apple's weather app.

Lisa Eadicicco headshot
Lisa Eadicicco
The Dark Sky app on an Android phone
The Dark Sky app stopped working on Android in 2020.
Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you're a fan of Dark Sky, it's officially time to find a new weather source or switch to Apple's own app. The popular weather app that Apple acquired in 2020 will no longer be available as of Saturday, Dec. 31, according to the app's website.

That date was previously announced, but it's worth a reminder now that the shutdown is upon us. Dark Sky distinguished itself from other weather apps thanks to its ability to provide forecasts down to the hour. Apple's acquisition of Dark Sky came amid a push by the iPhone maker to bolster its apps and digital services offerings, occurring roughly one year after it announced Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus and Apple Arcade

Versions of the app that have already been purchased will no longer provide weather data, although the Dark Sky API and website will exist until March 31. An API, or application programming interface, lets other developers incorporate weather data from Dark Sky into their own apps. 

Dark Sky says its forecasting tools have been absorbed into Apple's new Weather app and that Apple's WeatherKit API will be available for those creating apps for Apple's platforms. 

The Android version of Dark Sky was pulled back in August 2020 shortly after Apple acquired it. Apple removed Dark Sky from its App Store in September. 