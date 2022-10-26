It's OK to Hate a Hulu Show. Just Clear It From Your History

Hulu offers subscribers hundreds of shows and movies, and not all of them will be your cup of tea. But whenever you login to your account, you see the program you gave up on peering up at you from the Keep Watching list, like a pet in those gut-wrenching Sarah McLachlan ASCPA commercials.

Thankfully, there are ways to remove your abandoned show or movie from your Hulu Keep Watching list. Here's how.

Remove a Hulu show or movie from your computer

1. Open and log in to Hulu using any web browser.

2. Scroll until you see the Keep Watching list.

3. Click the three dots underneath the show or movie's title card.

4. Click Remove.

5. Click Okay.

The show or movie will be removed from the Keep Watching list. This also resets your watch progress for a show or movie, taking you back to either the first episode of the show or the start of the film.

Remove a Hulu show or movie from your mobile device or tablet

1. Open the Hulu app and log in to your account.

2. Scroll until you see the Keep Watching list.

3. Tap the three dots underneath the show or movie's title card.

4. Tap Remove from Watch History.

5. Tap Remove.

Removing a show or movie from your Keep Watching list removes it across your devices as long as you're logged into the same account, so you don't have to do this process multiple times.

Clear all Hulu shows and movies at once

Instead of individually deleting shows and movies from your watch list, you can also delete them all at once. However, there isn't a way to select all but one or two shows; you can only delete your entire Watch History with this method.

Here's how to delete your whole Watch History at once:

1. Open Hulu on your browser.

2. Scroll your mouse over your profile in the top-right corner and click Account.

3. Hulu might ask you to reenter your password. If so, go ahead and reenter your password.

4. Scroll down and click on California Privacy Rights on the right-side of the screen.

5. Click the box next to Watch History.

6. Click Clear Selected.

Now your Watch History is as clean as the day you signed up for Hulu.

