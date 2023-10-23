It's Easy to Set Up a VPN on Your iPhone. Here's How

There are several reasons why you'd want to use a VPN on your iPhone, but before we dive into that, let's first briefly talk about what a VPN is.

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a service that creates a secure connection over the internet between your device -- in this case your iPhone -- and a remote server, in order to hide your IP address and encrypt your data, making it harder to track what you do online.

If you don't want your ISP, the government, hackers or your employer to see what you're doing on the internet, a VPN can help. If you're connected to a public W-Fi network, a VPN adds an extra layer of security and protects your data from potential threats.

It's not just about protection though.

A VPN can also be used to access geo-restricted content. If you live in the US but are traveling in another country, you can use a VPN to make it seem like you're still at home, allowing you to access the American version of Netflix, for example, which typically isn't available in other countries.

So if you're concerned about your privacy and security or you simply want to access geo-restricted content, then a VPN is just the thing you need on your iPhone. Here's what you need to know about which VPN to choose and how to set it up.

Before we start, which VPN should you use?

There are a bunch of VPN options out there, both free and paid, and your decision basically comes down to two things: what you need from your VPN and how much you're willing to pay.

Before we discuss free options, let's take a look at three paid VPNs that we consider to be some of the best available right now.

The first is ExpressVPN's iOS app, which is CNET's Editors' Choice winner for best overall VPN for 2023. At $13 a month, it's one of the more expensive options (you can save with an annual payment of $100) -- but we've found ExpressVPN to be fast, reliable and simple to use. It may not have as many features and settings as other VPN options, but it does provide the essentials, like a kill switch, protocol selection and customer support. And it's also a great option for accessing geo-blocked content while you're traveling, because it's so fast.

The next option you have is NordVPN's iOS app, which costs about the same as ExpressVPN but offers cheaper introductory pricing ($60) for the first year. The app is also simple to use; You can easily choose a location to connect to and also easily connect to speciality servers, like Onion over VPN, which lets you use the Onion network.

And there's Surfshark's iOS app, which is the most affordable option of the three and also has the most features. Like the others, Surfshark has an easy-to-use interface, but it's packed with features, like dynamic multihop connections, an IP rotator, and an ad and tracker blocker. Surfshark is $60 a year ($48 introductory price for the first year), but be aware that its speeds were less consistent than ExpressVPN's and NordVPN's in our hands-on testing

Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPN options available for iOS. Sarah Tew/CNET

There are also free VPN options available, but we don't recommend those, for a few reasons: You might get weaker encryption, data caps, slow speeds, data collection, advertisements, limited server options, malware and more.

Read more: 8 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Be Using a Free VPN

You're better off paying a small monthly fee if you really need VPN protection on your iPhone. Also, most paid VPN options feature a free seven-day trial (as long as you sign up through the App Store) or a money-back guarantee, so there are ways to use paid VPNs without spending any money -- but only for a limited time.

How to use a VPN on your iPhone

The first thing you need to do is go to the App Store, search for the VPN app you intend to use, and download it to your iPhone.

Next, open the VPN application, create an account, and sign up for a plan. Browse through the various plans to see if there's an option that can save you money, especially if you intend to use the VPN for longer than a few months. You should also keep your eye out for any free trials.

Finally, choose a location and connect to the VPN server. The first time you attempt to connect to a VPN server, you'll be asked to install a new VPN profile on your iPhone. The pop-up screen you see in the middle screenshot below, or something similar to it, should appear. To install the VPN profile, tap Allow and enter your passcode, and that should be it.

Downloading a VPN app, creating an account, choosing a plan and connecting to your VPN shouldn't take longer than a minute or so. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You should then be connected to a VPN server. Browse through your VPN app and play around with the various settings available. If you want to protect your other devices (tablet, computer, and so on), most VPNs allow for multiple simultaneous connections.

If you want easy access to your VPN, you don't have to go into the VPN app to quickly toggle it off and on. Instead, you can go to Settings > VPN to disconnect and connect to the last VPN server you were connected to.