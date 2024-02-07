'It's Been a Long Time Coming': Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Will Stream on Disney Plus

It's been a big week for Swifties, and now there's the news that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will be exclusively streaming on Disney Plus beginning March 15. Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement Wednesday during the company's first-quarter earnings call. The newest edition of the concert release will include Swift's performance of Cardigan and four additional acoustic songs.

An earlier edition of the concert flick arrived in theaters in October and then the movie landed on platforms such as Prime Video as an on-demand rental late last year. It's one of the highest-grossing concert films in the US, Deadline noted.

Disney also announced that Moana 2, the sequel to the 2016 film, will be released in theaters this November.

"We know audiences are going to absolutely love the chance to relive the electrifying Taylor Swift Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) whenever they want on Disney Plus," Iger said during the call.

Disney didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment about the exact release time and the flick's international availability.

This has been an action-packed week for Swift, who won two Grammy awards on Sunday -- including Album of the Year -- and announced her fourth studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, during the show. She's also expected to be at the Super Bowl this coming Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend Travis Kelce take on the San Francisco 49ers.

What's included in the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film

The Eras Tour Concert Film is a roughly three-hour-long recorded version of Swift's hit stadium tour. The version that is coming to Disney Plus will feature Swift's concert performance of "Cardigan," which was previously cut from the theatrical release of the concert film.

Disney Plus' version of the film will also feature four additional acoustic songs, although it's uncertain what those songs could be. Swift recorded six acoustic songs while filming the concert back in August 2023, and the performances of Our Song and You're on Your Own, Kid made both the theatrical and on-demand rental versions of the film. That means that acoustic performances of I Can See You, Maroon, You Are in Love and Death by a Thousand Cuts are up for grabs to be featured in this version of the concert film.

Songs excluded from the Disney Plus cut of the concert film include Long Live, The Archer, Wildest Dreams, and No Body, No Crime.

How to stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film

Swift's Eras Tour concert film will be hitting Disney Plus on March 15. Note that Disney Plus will be the exclusive streaming home of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, so if you want to catch the concert flick in all of its glory, you'll need to be a subscriber to either Disney Plus or one of Disney's bundled packages.

The company revealed more big news on Wednesday when it announced it's officially cracking down on account-sharing this summer. In a move similar to Netflix, the company announced that not only would password-sharing be prohibited, but if subscribers wanted to add members outside of their households to their plan, they can do so for a fee.

For more, here are the best streaming services of 2024 and the best streaming devices for 2024.