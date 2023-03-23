Italy vs. England Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

Italy and England begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaigns with this clash between the two European giants at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Group C game marks England's first match since the World Cup, with boss Gareth Southgate needing to lift his players following their demoralizing knockout by France.

Italy never managed to qualify for Qatar 2022, and coach Roberto Mancini will be determined for his men to make a good start here as they look to reach the tournament in which they triumphed back in 2021.

That win was sealed with a victory at Wembley against their opponents on Thursday, adding extra incentive for England skipper Harry Kane to get on the score sheet this evening. The Tottenham star is just one goal away from becoming his country's all-time leading goal scorer.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Italy vs. England: When and where?



Italy host England at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Thursday, March 23. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in Italy (7:45 p.m. GMT in the UK, 3:45 p.m. ET, 12.45 p.m. PT in the US, and 6:45 a.m. AEDT on Friday, March 24 in Australia).

How to watch the Italy vs. England game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Italy vs. England game in the US

Thursday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable line up, it can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.



Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1 making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN.

Livestream the Italy vs. England match in the UK for free

Terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4 has the rights to show all of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers live in the UK. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. GMT.

That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs.

Livestream the Italy vs. England game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Euro 2024 qualifier this season.

A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Livestream the Italy vs. England game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this Euro 2024 qualifier on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing select international matches plus every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

