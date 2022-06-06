This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

With iOS 16, you'll have a lot more control over how your lock screen looks. During Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote Monday, the iPhone-maker showed off the ability to customize lock screens with new personalization features.

These new features will let you automatically rotate through a set of lock screen images, enable filters, change the font type and color, add widgets and more. If you've been waiting for the opportunity to break free from Apple's traditionally limited personalization capabilities, this will be a welcome upgrade.

Here's how you can customize your lock screen once iOS 16 becomes available -- likely this fall.

To customize or add a filter to your lock screen image, simply press and hold the image and tap Customize. From there, swipe left or right to choose from different styles, filters and fonts. If you want to go beyond the suggested styles offered, you can customize further by tapping on any element on the lock screen. For instance, if you want to change the font or color of the time, you can tap on the clock to do so.

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

You can also add widgets right to the lock screen if you want to have information like weather, activity rings or calendar events at a glance. You can tap on the plus sign under the clock to bring up the Widget Gallery. Then, just drag whatever widgets you want from the gallery onto your lock screen.

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Once you've personalized your lock screen to your specifications, you can tap Done in the top right corner to save it.

You can also create an entirely new look from scratch. Swipe to the right on the lock screen to bring up a new wallpaper gallery with different preset collections and designs you can choose from. Or you can choose from your own photo library.

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

If you want to shuffle through a set of photos throughout the day, you can choose the Photo Shuffle option. You can browse through the Suggested Photos library to find photos intelligently curated from your photo library.

For more tips, check out how to customize your home screen and 20 setting tweaks that will change how you use your iPhone.