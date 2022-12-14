iPhone 14 Features Alerted First Responders to California Highway Crash Tuesday
Both passengers were rescued and had mild to moderate injuries from the crash, according to Apple.
Emergency SOS on iPhone 14 helped first responders rescue two people after a crash in California Tuesday.
Two people were rescued by a search and rescue team Tuesday afternoon after their car went off the road and crash detection and emergency SOS on one of the passenger's iPhone 14 alerted officials to the emergency.
The Montrose Search and Rescue Team said on Twitter that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call from Apple's emergency satellite service about the crash around 2 p.m. PT Tuesday. A helicopter was able to get to the scene, and first responders got both passengers out safely.
