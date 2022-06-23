When Apple announced iOS 16 earlier this month, the ability to edit iMessages was among the software update's most attractive new features. However, it doesn't show up quite so cleanly on devices that haven't updated to iOS 16, 9to5Mac reported.

If an iOS 16 user sends a message and then edits it, devices running iOS 15 will receive the unedited message followed up by a text that includes "Edited to" with the edited message.

Apple hasn't figured out how to delete or unsend these messages yet, according to 9to5Mac.

iOS 16 is still in development and has not been rolled out to the public, with a general release of the software update likely to come in September. Along with the ability to edit iMessages, people can expect a redesigned lock screen and improvements to Apple Maps. While the software isn't publicly available, people can download the developer beta now.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.