iOS 17 Rumored to Support Apple's AR/VR Headset

There are also rumors that changes could come to the Mail, Reminders and Files apps.

Zachary McAuliffe
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
Translucent Apple logo with five horizontal lines through it
According to reports, Apple recently postponed development of its AR/VR headset.
Apple's iOS 17 doesn't have a release date yet, but there are already rumors that the next operating system will bring  changes to a number of apps and support Apple's unreleased AR/VR headset, according to a report from HowToiSolve.

The report said a new app, similar to the Watch app, is expected to be released with iOS 17 to add support to Apple's AR/VR headset. However, this app is expected to have more features than the Watch app. Apple recently postponed the development of its AR/VR headset, according to Bloomberg.

Changes are also expected to come to a number of apps, like Mail, Reminders and Files, according to the report. Major changes are expected to come to Home app, and minor changes are expected to come to the Fitness and Wallet apps.

The report also says iOS 17 will work on six iPhone models that will have the Dynamic Island: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are also rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will not only have a larger screen than the iPhone 15 Pro, but it will also have more advanced image processing software.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

These iOS 17 rumors come out the same week as the release of iOS 16.3. The latest operating system brought a handful of new features, like security keys for your Apple ID, and bug fixes to your iPhone.

