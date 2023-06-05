iOS 17 Is Coming This Year. Will It Work on Your iPhone?

At its annual WWDC event Monday, Apple announced its newest software coming to iPhones: iOS 17. The major revision will be available to download this fall, but not all iPhone users will have access. As with all of the annual, major Apple software updates, some iPhones are getting left behind.

If you're not sure which iPhone you've got, a quick check in your settings can show you. Open your Settings app and tap General > About. Next to Model Name, you'll see which iPhone you have.

We'll tell you how to find out whether your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 17. If you'd like to try out the iOS 17 beta, the public beta will be available in July. Want to know more about iOS 17? Apple will turn your photos into stickers with Messages.

iPhones that are compatible with iOS 17

If you've got one of these iPhones, you'll have access to iOS 17 when it's available this year, Apple said.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPhone 14 (including Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro

What if your iPhone isn't on the compatibility list?

If your iPhone isn't listed above, it won't support iOS 17 and you won't get a notification to download the newest software. For instance, if you have an iPhone X or older, the latest software you'll ever be able to use on that phone is iOS 16.

For more about WWDC, check out the new 15-inch MacBook Air. Also, new features are coming to WatchOS this year.