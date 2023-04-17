Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
iOS 17 Could Give iPhones a Feature Apple Has Always Adamantly Opposed

Sideloading apps on an iPhone may get easier soon.

shelbybown
shelbybown
Shelby Brown Editor II
Shelby Brown (she/her/hers) is an editor for CNET's services team.
Credentials
  • She received the Renau Writing Scholarship in 2016 from the University of Louisville's communication department.
See full bio
Shelby Brown
apple iphone 14

We might get a look at iOS 17 at WWDC this summer.

 James Martin/CNET

We're expecting quite a bit at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5. In addition to the possible reveal of Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset, the company is expected to show off iOS 17, the next iteration of its mobile software for the iPhone. With iOS 17, Apple device users could finally gain the ability to sideload apps, according to a report from Bloomberg on Sunday. 

For the iPhone, sideloading apps means that you can download an app without using Apple's App Store. The potential inclusion of sideloading is meant to ensure compliance with new European regulations due to kick in next year, according to Bloomberg. 

The new laws aim to create an equal playing field for third-party developers, but this would be a huge shift for Apple. Historically, the tech giant has been adamantly opposed to sideloading apps. Apple argues that sideloading could compromise iPhone security.  

WWDC should also unveil iPadOS 17, macOS 17 and an update to watchOS 10. It's not clear at this time, but the possibility of sideloading could extend to these operating systems as well. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 