iOS 16: Remove That Annoying Search Button on Your iPhone Home Screen

Every new major software update brings at least one or two features that people don't like, and for iOS 16 (which you can download right now), it seems to be the addition of the Search button at the bottom of the home screen, right above your dock.

Although the Search feature on iOS is useful for quickly finding text messages, files, settings, websites and photos, the new button is placed in a location where it's easy to accidentally tap it, especially when you're scrolling through your various home screen pages.

And when you do inadvertently hit the new Search button, the Search feature blows up in full screen. Then you have to swipe out of it to go back to your home screen -- which is annoying.

Fortunately, there's an easy fix to get rid of the new Search button on your home screen.

How to get rid of the new Search button on iOS 16

On your iPhone running iOS 16, launch the Settings application, go to Home Screen and toggle off the Show on Home Screen button underneath "Search." Instead of the Search button on your home screen, you'll now see several dots indicating your various home screen pages instead. If you press on it, nothing happens.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

If you want to access the Search feature after removing the home-screen button, you can access it the traditional way: swipe down from anywhere on your screen.