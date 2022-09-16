Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Tech Services & Software

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know About the New iPhone OS

What's in iOS 16? Any hidden features? Are there updates out already? CNET is here to answer those questions and more.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
iOS 16 logo on a yellow background
Have you downloaded iOS 16 for your iPhone? If not, we have a guide to show you how.
Nelson Aguilar/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its "Far Out" event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.

Getting started with iOS 16

Using iOS 16

iOS 16 updates

Other things to know about iOS 16

Check back periodically for more iOS 16 tips and how to use new iOS 16 features as Apple releases more updates.

Now playing: Watch this: Testing iOS 16 (Edit/Delete Sent Messages, New Lock Screen...
16:22