iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The One Guide You Need For the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Getting started with iOS 16
Using iOS 16
- Now That You've Installed iOS 16, Do These 3 Things First
- Everything New on Your iPhone with iOS 16
- 5 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Need to Know About
- How to Fix Annoying Features in iOS 16
- You Can Unsend and Edit Messages in iOS 16
- Get Rid of the Annoying Search Botton in iOS 16
- Set Up iOS 16's New Customizable Lock Screen
- iOS 16's Photo Editing Tools Work Like Magic
- Get the Battery Status Bar Back in iOS 16
- 2 Major Updates iOS 16 Brings to Maps
- Apple Pay Later: How the iOS 16 Feature Works
- iOS 16's Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks
Other things to know about iOS 16
- iOS 16 Features We Are Still Waiting For
- Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert
- You Can Use Your Switch Joy-Cons on iOS 16
Check back periodically for more iOS 16 tips and how to use new iOS 16 features as Apple releases updates.