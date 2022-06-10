This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

iOS 16, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system, includes several improvements for the Maps app coming to your iPhone later this year. We'll take a look at every one. With the new OS, Maps users can check out new features like multistop routing and more transit information.

Multistop routing lets you plan up to 15 stops in advance, and Maps will store previous routes in the app's Recent section for easier access. You can also plan multistop routes on your Mac and send them to your iPhone before departing. Siri integration makes it easy to add stops to your route if you're already on the road.

If you use public transit, iOS 16 aims to offer more information such as fare. You'll also be able to add transit cards to your Apple Wallet and reload your transit card balance without leaving the Maps app.

Apple is also rolling out its redesigned map features, which the company debuted in 2021, to another 11 countries later this year, including France, Switzerland and New Zealand. The updates include features for cyclists and street-level 360-degree views.

The redesign also adds a 3D city feature, which offers more detail for roads, landmarks and other locations. During Monday's keynote presentation, Apple showed off a 3D map of Las Vegas and said it plans to do the same for another six cities, including Miami, Chicago and Sydney.

The Maps app's city experience encourages developer integration. For example, it will make Bird scooters and bikes easier to find. In addition, Apple is adding high-resolution imagery for apps like Zillow for a more immersive view when you're browsing homes.

iOS 16 is expected to launch in September, and is available now as a developer beta. For more, check out the WatchOS 9 features for Apple Watch announced at WWDC.