iOS 16.5: The New Features in Apple's Latest iPhone Update

Apple released iOS 16.5 to the general public Thursday, a few days after the company released an updated version of the iOS 16.5 release candidate to developers and beta testers. The latest iOS update provides bug fixes and security patches, as well as a few new features, like some new wallpapers and new Apple News features.

To download the latest iPhone update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the onscreen prompts.

Below, you'll find the new iPhone features you get with iOS 16.5. You can also check out what features you may have missed with iOS 16.4.

Pride Celebration wallpapers

New Pride Celebration wallpapers under the new Pride wallpaper section. Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Apple added two new preloaded Pride Celebration wallpapers to a new Pride wallpaper section. That section is "designed with the colors of the Pride flag to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community," its description reads.

You can access the new section by tapping Settings > Wallpaper > +Add New Wallpaper.

Apple News gets some sports upgrades

The Apple News app launched in 2015, and iOS 16.5 brings a Sports tab to the app for the first time. The tab can be found in the toolbar across the bottom of your screen when you open the app. Before, the toolbar displayed tabs for Today, News Plus, Audio, Following and Search. The update gets rid of the Search tab to make room for the Sports tab.

With iOS 16.5, the My Sports scores and schedule cards in Apple News also get an update. Now when you tap the three dots (...) in the bottom-right corner of one of these cards, you'll see an option for Go to Game. Tapping this option will bring up more details about that game.

Here are the release notes for iOS 16.5.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: • A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. • Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow. • My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games. • Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive. • Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content. • Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices. Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

