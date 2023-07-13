iOS 16.5.1 (c): You Should Download This iPhone Update Now

On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 16.5.1 (c), a Rapid Security Response update to its iPhone software that patches a security vulnerability and squashes some bugs some iPhone users may have run into.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

This update comes after Apple released iOS 16.5.1 (a) on Monday to patch a vulnerability in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. However, Apple removed access to the update a short time later.

Apple said Tuesday that iOS 16.5.1 (a) might have caused some websites to display incorrectly. Then on Wednesday, Apple said the latest RSR fixes this issue.

Apple also released the first public beta of iOS 17 on Wednesday. If you're interested in trying the public beta, here's how you can download it -- but we recommend only downloading a beta on something other than your primary phone just in case the new software causes issues.

For more iOS news, check out what iOS 17 features I'm excited about, which iPhones iOS 17 will work on and what might be coming to your iPhone with iOS 16.6.