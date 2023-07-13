X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Our Prime Day Live BlogImagining a Future Without CarsSleep Banking: Everything to KnowHonor's New Foldable PhoneCompare Current Mortgage RatesBest Amazon Prime Day DealsOur Prime Day Live BlogPrime Day Offers Under $25

iOS 16.5.1 (c): You Should Download This iPhone Update Now

The latest Rapid Security Response should patch issues some people had with previous updates.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
apple-iphone-14-xx-8083-3
James Martin/CNET

On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 16.5.1 (c), a Rapid Security Response update to its iPhone software that patches a security vulnerability and squashes some bugs some iPhone users may have run into. 

CNET Tech Tips logo

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

This update comes after Apple released iOS 16.5.1 (a) on Monday to patch a vulnerability in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. However, Apple removed access to the update a short time later. 

Apple said Tuesday that iOS 16.5.1 (a) might have caused some websites to display incorrectly. Then on Wednesday, Apple said the latest RSR fixes this issue.

Apple also released the first public beta of iOS 17 on Wednesday. If you're interested in trying the public beta, here's how you can download it -- but we recommend only downloading a beta on something other than your primary phone just in case the new software causes issues. 

For more iOS news, check out what iOS 17 features I'm excited about, which iPhones iOS 17 will work on and what might be coming to your iPhone with iOS 16.6.

vmstill
Watch this: iOS 17 Brings Big Changes to Old Habits: Live Voicemail, AirDrop and Siri

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software