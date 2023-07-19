X
iOS 16.5.1 (c): You Need to Download This iPhone Update Now

The update addresses a security vulnerability and patches an issue some people had with previous updates.

All four models in the iPhone 14 series standing on a desk
Apple released iOS 16.5.1 (c), a Rapid Security Response update, on July 12 to address a security vulnerability that may have been actively exploited and a bug some iPhone users ran into with a previous update.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

This update comes after Apple released iOS 16.5.1 (a) to patch a vulnerability in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. However, Apple removed access to the update a short time later. 

Apple on July 11 said that iOS 16.5.1 (a) might have caused some websites to display incorrectly. Then the next day, Apple said the latest RSR fixed the issue.

Apple introduced RSR updates in December to provide users with important security fixes more frequently.

Apple also released the first public beta of iOS 17 the same day it released iOS 16.5.1 (c). If you're interested in trying the public beta, here's how you can download it -- but we recommend only downloading a beta on something other than your primary phone just in case the new software causes issues. 

For more iOS news, check out what iOS 17 features I'm excited about, which iPhones iOS 17 will work on and what might be coming to your iPhone with iOS 16.6.

