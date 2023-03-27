iOS 16.4 Brings These New Emoji to Your iPhone

Your iPhone already has thousands of emoji, but Apple just added 31 more with its latest iOS update. Apple's iOS 16.4 was released Monday, meaning you could be using the new emoji now.

The new emoji include a shaking-head smiley, animals like a donkey, moose and a goose, and additional heart colors, including plain pink and light blue. The plain pink heart has been a long-sought emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's significant emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip and a pregnant man, with 37 new designs in total.

Emojipedia

Emojipedia said the new emoji came from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0.

Apple's iOS 16.4 also includes a handful of new features and bug fixes people can access now.

Here's the complete list of new emoji in iOS 16.4