iOS 16.3.1 is Out. Here's What's In the Update

Apple released iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16.3. While the previous release included new features like security keys for Apple ID and support for the second-generation HomePod, the latest update fixes some issues iPhone users might have run into.

Here's what's included in Apple's iOS 16.3.1 update.

What's in iOS 16.3.1

The latest iOS update includes bug fixes and security updates that address issues with iCloud, Siri, Find My and crash detection.

Some users on Reddit and Twitter have said they haven't been able to backup to iCloud after the release of iOS 16.3. The latest update could provide a fix for this issue.

Another issue iOS 16.3.1 could address is issues with crash detection on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. Crash detection has helped alert first responders to some car crashes, but it has also been triggered when some users ride roller coasters with their phones.

Here what Apple writes is included in iOS 16.3.1.

iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud.

Siri requests for Find My may not work.

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

