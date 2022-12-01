iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes

Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1.

This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection for the iPhone 14 line.

In October, crash detection was reportedly dialing 911 during roller coaster rides. It's unclear whether this latest update will resolve that issue.

Here's how to download the latest update.

1. Open to Settings.

2. Tap General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. Tap Download and Install and follow the on-screen prompts.

Apple has also released three beta versions of iOS 16.2 in recent months. These beta versions added sleep and medication widgets to the home screen, tweaks to Live Activities and the ability to have an always-on display with a black screen. It's unclear whether these features will be included in the iOS 16.2 release.

