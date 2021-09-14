Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's latest mobile operating systems iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will become generally available to download on Monday Sept. 20, the company said during its iPhone 13 event on Tuesday.

iOS brings a number of new features to the iPhone, including upgrades for FaceTime that make it more Zoom-like and let Android and Windows users join calls through a browser link. Apple also revamped Apple Maps with 3D street data, AR walking directions and weather upgrades. The tech giant is also adding support for digital drivers licenses, letting people in some states upload their IDs to their iPhones. (Many of the new iOS features will also be available in MacOS Monterey.)

Meanwhile, iPadOS 15 will bring a number of the same features, as well as multitasking tools that make it easier to work on your tablet.

Apple has been continuously updating its iOS software since the first iPhone in 2007. In recent years, the company has added features such as a dark mode and new privacy features such as Sign in with Apple, which is designed to keep apps from collecting information from you without your knowledge.

In 2019, Apple split iPadOS off from iOS, effectively promising it'd focus resources on new features for the iPad that may not arrive on the iPhone. The intent was to build an iPad experience that could be more competitive with a full computer experience. One new feature the company has released for the iPad is support for using an external mouse or trackpad, making it easier for people to use the device along with a keyboard.

Find out if your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 15 here. And if you just can't wait for the general release, you can download the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 betas now -- but we don't recommend doing so on your primary device, since there may still be some bugs.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.