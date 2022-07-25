iOS 15.6 on Your iPhone: Every Update You Should Know About

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. The tech giant released its latest iPhone update on July 20, and you can now download it to your device. The new mobile operating system folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.

The TV app will now let people restart live sports games already in progress, as well as pause, rewind and fast forward. iOS 15.6 also includes a lengthy list of security updates for the iPhone.

Here are Apple's release notes from Wednesday:

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates. TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

This may be the last update to iOS 15 before the company's next mobile software, iOS 16, gets a wide release alongside the heavily rumored iPhone 14. The next version of iOS, which is available now in public beta, will bring several new features, including the ability to edit and unsend messages, a new customizable lock screen, changes to notifications, as well as updates to Wallet and Apple Pay.

Apple also released iPadOS 15.6, MacOS 12.5, WatchOS 8.7 and TVOS 15.6 on Wednesday. In addition to security updates, iPadOS 15.6 and MacOS 12.5 got the same TV app update for live sports as iOS 15.6, while WatchOS 8.7 brought bug fixes, and TVOS 15.6 got performance and stability improvements, according to Apple.