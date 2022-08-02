iOS 15.6: Every New iPhone Feature and Bug Fix You'll Get

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 is ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The software update folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.

With iOS 15.6, the TV app will now let you restart live sports games already in progress, as well as pause, rewind and fast-forward. This feature is also available in updates for the iPad and Mac computers.

Here are Apple's iOS release notes from July 20:

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates. TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

This may be the last update to iOS 15 before the company's next mobile software, iOS 16, gets a wide release alongside the heavily rumored iPhone 14. The next version of iOS, which is available now in public beta, will bring several new features, including the ability to edit and unsend messages, a new customizable lock screen, changes to notifications, as well as updates to Wallet and Apple Pay.

Apple also released iPadOS 15.6, MacOS 12.5, WatchOS 8.7 and TVOS 15.6. In addition to security updates, iPadOS 15.6 and MacOS 12.5 got the same TV app update for live sports as iOS 15.6, while WatchOS 8.7 brought bug fixes, and TVOS 15.6 got performance and stability improvements, according to Apple.