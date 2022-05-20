iOS 15.5 Is Here: The New iPhone Features Apple Just Released

The latest iOS update from Apple has arrived. After a developer beta phase, iOS 15.5 is now publicly available to download on your iPhone (here's what you should know before installing iOS 15.5 on your phone). The operating system didn't change too much from iOS 15.4, but it does bring some small upgrades and improvements to apps that lay the groundwork for larger iPhone updates in the future (maybe in the form of iOS 16). Instead of bigger new features like Universal Control, iOS 15.5 offers updates to Apple Cash, Photo Memories and the podcasts app, to name a few.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch of iOS 15.5.

iOS 15.5 release date

Apple released iOS 15.5 on Monday, May 16, alongside iPadOS 15.5.

How do I download iOS 15.5?

You can download iOS 15.5 by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install. The 15.5 update is about 630 MB.

Apple Cash

The biggest functional change in 15.5 is the inclusion of "Send" and "Request" buttons for Apple Cash. With these buttons in iOS 15.5, you can receive and send money directly from your Apple Cash card, saving you a few steps for those transactions.

Podcasts app

A new feature in iOS 15.5 lets you change the settings in your podcast app to better manage your phone's storage. The setting allows you to limit the episodes stored on your phone and can automatically delete older episodes.

'Sensitive locations' in Photo Memories

iOS 15.5 tweaks the Memories function of Photos. Photos will no longer recommend Memories from "sensitive locations," which 9to5Mac notes are currently all related to the Holocaust. Apple can expand that list of locations in the future.

iTunes Pass renamed Apple Balance

Another change includes the iTunes Pass feature for Wallet being renamed Apple Balance. You'll now find a separate card in Apple Wallet for Apple Balance, similar to how a credit card shows up in your Wallet.

Apple Classical

There's no Apple Classical app in iOS 15.5. But MacRumors found references to a new Apple Classical app in the 15.5 beta that seems to be the endgame for Apple's acquisition of classical music streaming service Primephonic last year. Future iOS updates could include a standalone app for classical music.

More SportsKit support

iOS 15.5 also offers more support for SportsKit as Apple brings live baseball into its content catalog.

While you're exploring the changes to iOS 15.5, check out all the rumors we've heard about Apple's iOS 16. We'll also show you how to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask and the newest privacy features you should try out. We also answer the question of when WWDC, Apple's developers conference might happen, where we expect the first glance of iOS 16.