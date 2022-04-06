James Martin/CNET

After the launch of iOS 15.4 last month, which introduced a few dozen new emoji and the ability to use Face ID with masks, Apple has been uncharacteristically slow with the next version of its iPhone operating system. Though iOS beta builds usually drop immediately after the public release of the latest version, iPhone and iPad owners have waited the better part of a month for iOS 15.5.

But the wait is over now, with Apple releasing the first build of the iOS 15.5 beta on Tuesday, April 5. Most of the changes are smaller tweaks to apps, laying the groundwork for larger future changes. The biggest functional change is the inclusion of "Send" and "Request" buttons for the Cash section of Apple Pay, saving you a few steps for those transactions.

Other changes include the iTunes Pass feature for Wallet being renamed Apple Balance, as spotted by 9to5Mac. There's also more support for SportsKit as Apple prepares to bring live baseball into its content catalog. MacRumors also found references to a new Apple Classical app that seems to be the endgame for Apple's acquisition of classical music streaming service Primephonic last year. Future iOS 15.5 builds could include a standalone app for classical music.

We'll continue to update this page as future builds are released and more features are added to the iOS 15.5 beta.