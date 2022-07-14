Intel Warns That Price Hikes Are Coming This Year

The cost of Intel's Wi-Fi chips is going up this year. The semiconductor company will raise prices on its microprocessors and peripheral chip products later this year, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Intel's processors are found in Dell, Lenovo, HP and other computers, meaning they'll become more expensive to produce.

Due to the rising costs for production and materials caused by inflation, Intel will raise prices on its central processing units for computers and servers. Other flagship products, like chips for Wi-Fi and other connectivity will also see a price hike. The company has started informing customers of these changes, Intel spokesperson William Moss said in a statement emailed to CNET.

The percentage increase will likely vary depending on the chip in question, but products could see single digit or double digit increases, Nikkei Asia reported.

The news comes amid surging inflation across the country and a possible looming recession. Inflation broke a new US record when it eclipsed a 9.1% increase in consumer prices in June.