Instagram predicts digital thrift stores, A-list creators and more trends in 2022

Instagram

Instagram has launched its first Instagram Trend Report Monday, with the annual report to act as a guide predicting what will likely be the biggest social media trends that it says "will shape culture" in 2022 and beyond.

Instagram said it connected with Gen-Z and Millennial users to learn about the most compelling rising trends across numerous categories like beauty, fashion, shopping, music, dance, creators and celebs, social justice, education, wellness and more. To create the 13-page report, Instagram used an Oct. 2021 YPulse survey of 1,200 13- to 24-year-old weekly social media users in the US.

Here are some of Instagram's biggest predicted trends for 2022:

Digital thrift stores



Creators rising to the fame of A-list celebrities

A surge of "maximalist" fashion

A focus on clean, cruelty-free beauty products



More dance challenges

A re-evolution of education and career goals (71 percent of those interviewed would rather have a meaningful job than a lucrative one, and 66 percent questioned the value of a college education)



At-home workouts and mental wellness activities like meditation and manifestation exercises

Digital social justice efforts and social justice accounts.

You can read the rest of the report here.

Read also: Our favorite TikTok trends of 2021, from couch guy to bones day