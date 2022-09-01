Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Instagram Phishing Scam Exploits Verification Process, Report Says

The latest scam takes advantage of the desire to be verified on the social media platform.

Zachary McAuliffe
Instagram app logo on a phone screen
Don't fall victim to this phishing scam.
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you receive an email about becoming verified on Instagram be careful, it could be a scam.

Cybersecurity company Vade published a report Thursday which said some users are receiving emails from hackers posing as Instagram. The emails say the user's profile has been reviewed and selected for verification. However the emails show various misspellings and formatting errors, which are giveaways for a phishing scam.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

This story is being updated.