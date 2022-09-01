Instagram Phishing Scam Exploits Verification Process, Report Says

If you receive an email about becoming verified on Instagram be careful, it could be a scam.

Cybersecurity company Vade published a report Thursday which said some users are receiving emails from hackers posing as Instagram. The emails say the user's profile has been reviewed and selected for verification. However the emails show various misspellings and formatting errors, which are giveaways for a phishing scam.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

This story is being updated.