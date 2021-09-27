Netflix Tudum: Rewatch all the peeks Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Stranger Things season 4 teaser China: All cryptocurrency transactions illegal Elon Musk and Grimes 'semi-separated'
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Instagram pauses Instagram Kids development to focus on parental supervision tools

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said he still believes building Instagram Kids "is the right thing to do."

gettyimages-1232008243

Instagram is hitting pause on building its dedicated Kids app.

 Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Instagram is hitting pause on the development of Instagram Kids, a dedicated service it's building for children, in order to spend time focusing on parental supervision tools.

This story is developing, please check back for more.