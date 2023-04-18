Instagram Now Allows 5 Links in Bio: Here's How to Add Them

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the update Tuesday.
Instagram's latest update is making life (and influencing) a little easier: You can now link to multiple sites in your bio as of Tuesday.
"You can now add up to 5 links in your Instagram bio," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced through his Instagram broadcast channel, adding it's "probably one of the most requested features we've had."
Here's how to add multiple links to your Instagram bio:
Here's how to delete one or more links from your Instagram bio:
For more on Instagram from CNET, here's how to stop the app from posting your photos to Facebook and six tips to take stunning photos on your iPhone or Android phone.
Read more: Best Phone to Buy for 2023