Instagram Now Allows 5 Links in Bio: Here's How to Add Them

Instagram's latest update is making life (and influencing) a little easier: You can now link to multiple sites in your bio as of Tuesday.

"You can now add up to 5 links in your Instagram bio," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced through his Instagram broadcast channel, adding it's "probably one of the most requested features we've had."

Here's how to add multiple links to your Instagram bio:

Open the Instagram app on your device Tap on your account In the top left corner under your profile picture, tap the Edit profile button Tap Add link Tap Add external link Type in the URL and title of the link you want to include Hit the blue tick Then tap Add external link again to keep adding more links.

Here's how to delete one or more links from your Instagram bio:

Tap the Edit profile button Tap Links Tap on the link you want to delete Tap the red Remove link button Tap Remove to confirm when prompted.

