Instagram Is Back. Resume Your Meme Sharing

Instagram is back up after some users ran into an error message in the app around 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday. People from around the world reported they couldn't access the app or refresh their photo feed, according to Down Detector.
"And we're back!" Instagram posted on Twitter. "We resolved the issue that caused today's outage, and apologize for any inconvenience."
At the outage's peak about 24,000 users from the US alone reported the app was down.
Many people who couldn't access the app took to Twitter to share memes about the outage and caused #instagramdown to trend.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.