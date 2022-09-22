Instagram Is Back. Resume Your Meme Sharing

Instagram is back up after some users ran into an error message in the app around 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday. People from around the world reported they couldn't access the app or refresh their photo feed, according to Down Detector.

"And we're back!" Instagram posted on Twitter. "We resolved the issue that caused today's outage, and apologize for any inconvenience."

At the outage's peak about 24,000 users from the US alone reported the app was down.

Many people who couldn't access the app took to Twitter to share memes about the outage and caused #instagramdown to trend.

Me calling my friend to check if Instagram is working... pic.twitter.com/bb5MhQVUIk — HeelFinn (@Afreedali8) September 22, 2022

everyone trying to refresh Instagram until we realize it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KrcWlj3zxU — cesar (@jebaiting) September 22, 2022

me opening and closing instagram every five minutes to see if it's back up #instagramdown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/9CrKftuqjv — Indian Tweets - Ankit (@indiantweets__2) September 22, 2022

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.