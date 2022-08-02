Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Reportedly Moving To London

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri is reportedly set to move to London later this year as part of his ongoing fight to keep the social network thriving in an increasingly competitive marketplace. The move is partly due to Mosseri's personal desire to relocate to the British capital, according to the Financial Times.

As part of his move, which will be temporary, Mosseri will also reportedly build out the Instagram team in parent company Meta's new Kings Cross headquarters. The UK is currently Meta's largest engineering base outside of the US and the company could be looking to take advantage of the city's cheaper cost of labor compared with Silicon Valley, following its first-ever drop in revenue.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Instagram is currently struggling to define its strategy amid competition from rival app TikTok. Last week Mosseri put out a video defending changes to the app, which included a greater focus on video content and testing a full-screen home feed, only to his reverse his decision to keep the changes days later. The company is currently working to shore up its stable of high-profile influencers, but the changes received backlash from two of the app's top ten most-followed users, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Mosseri has worked for Meta since 2008, and became head of Instagram in 2018 following the departure of the app's co-founders from the company. In December 2021 he testified before Congress about safety, after pausing the development of Instagram Kids earlier in the year.