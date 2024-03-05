Instagram, Facebook, Threads Are Back Online After Having Issues Tuesday

It wasn't just you: Meta's Facebook, Instagram and Threads were all having issues Tuesday morning. The popular social media services all appeared to be suffering from an outage, with monitoring service Downdetector showing spikes for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta-owned WhatsApp seemed to be OK, however. As of 12:30 p.m. ET all three impacted services seemed to have returned.

Threads was displaying error messages on Tuesday. Meta/Screenshot by CNET

According to Downdetector, a website where users can self-report issues with websites and services, showing a surge in reports around 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). The site saw nearly 540,000 reports about Facebook's issues and over 85,000 reports over problems accessing Instagram.

In a post on X, Andy Stone, a Meta communications director, confirmed what users were experiencing. Stone later tweeted to note that the outage was caused by a "technical issue."

Meta's outage comes nearly two weeks after AT&T suffered widespread issues that left users of the phone carrier without service for hours. As an apology, AT&T said it would give $5 bill credits to each impacted account.