Instagram, Facebook, Threads Are All Having Issues Tuesday

It's not just you: Meta's Facebook, Instagram and Threads were all having issues Tuesday morning. The popular social media services all appeared to be suffering from an outage, with monitoring service Downdetector showing spikes for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta-owned WhatsApp seemed to be okay. As of press time, Facebook seemed to be coming back online, though Instagram and Threads were still having issues.

Threads was displaying error messages on Tuesday. Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

According to Downdetector, a website where users can self-report issues with websites and services, showing a surge in reports around 10:30 a.m. ET. The site saw nearly 540,000 reports about Facebook's issues and over 85,000 reports over problems accessing Instagram.

In a post on X Andy Stone, a Meta communications director, confirmed what users have experienced.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or when Meta might be able to fix it. CNET has reached out to the company for comment and will update if they respond.

Meta's outage comes nearly two weeks after AT&T suffered widespread issues that left users of the phone carrier without service for hours. As an apology, AT&T said it would give $5 bill credits to each impacted account.