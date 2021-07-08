Instacart appoints Facebook exec Fidji Simo as new CEO

Instacart

Online grocery service Instacart on Thursday appointed Fidji Simo, a longtime Facebook employee and head of social network's mobile app, as its new chief executive officer. Simo will take over the role starting Aug. 2. Apoorva Mehta, the company's founder and previous CEO, will transition to executive chairman of the board.

"I fell in love with Instacart first as a customer, then as a Board member and now I'm honored to join the company as CEO and lead its next growth chapter," said Simo in a release. "As we think about the future of food, we believe the way people eat and their relationship with food will fundamentally change over the next decade. They'll expect a more convenient experience, the widest selection of food at their fingertips, faster delivery times, increased personalization, and more inspiration."

Facebook has reportedly appointed Tom Alison, a product and engineering executive, to take over as head of the Facebook app.

More to come.