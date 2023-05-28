Indy 500 2023: How to Watch Live or Stream Today's IndyCar Race From Anywhere

It's one of the biggest motorsport events of the year, with a field of 33 cars set to battle it out on Sunday to win the 107th edition of America's most prestigious motor race, the Indianapolis 500.

Marcus Ericsson will be aiming to become the first driver since Hélio Castroneves back in 2002 to perform the traditional guzzling of milk in the victory lane in successive years.

Ericsson faces plenty of competition for his crown, with Álex Palou, Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist forming the fastest front row in the history of this 112-year-old event, with last year's champ pushed down to 10th on the grid.

The 2023 Indy 500 takes place today and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Here's how you can watch live, no matter where you are in the world.

When does the Indy 500 start?



The Indy 500 takes place today, May 28. TV coverage in the US begins at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and from 11 p.m. ET on NBC.

The race is set to get underway at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET (9:45 p.m. PT) -- that's a 5:45 p.m. BST start on Sunday evening in the UK and 2:45 a.m. AEST on Monday morning for those watching live in Australia.

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV in the US?



If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet you can watch on NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

How to watch the Indy 500 online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the Indy 500 locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the 2023 Indy 500 in the UK



Motorsports fans in the UK can watch all of the action live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via Sky and its Sky Sports Arena channel. Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. BST on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the race at 5:45 p.m. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the Indy 500 via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Can I livestream the Indy 500 in Canada?

For Canadian IndyCar fans, Sunday's big race is available to watch via streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

Livestream the Indy 500 in Australia

Motorsports fans Down Under can watch this year's event on on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing all the action live from Indianapolis, with the race set to begin at 2:45 a.m. AEST on Monday morning.

