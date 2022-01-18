Improve your account passwords with 40% off one year of LastPass Premium

LastPass

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more of our lives are taking place in the digital world. Because of that, it's never been more important to ensure that your online information remains secure. One of the best ways to keep your data safe is with a password manager, and right now, you can get one of our favorites of the year for less. StackSocial is offering a year subscription to LastPass Premium for just $25, down $11 from the usual price. Plus, when you use the promo code JAN15 at checkout, you can save an additional 15%.

With a LastPass premium subscription you can store all of your passwords in a single, encrypted location for both convenience and security, as well as a few other features to help keep your data safe. Add all your usual sites to your LastPass vault and it will record your login, payment and shipping info so you can easily autofill all fields next time you sign in. It even syncs across your devices, including laptops, phones, tablets and smartwatches so you can take your passwords with you everywhere.

You'll also get 1GB of encrypted storage for notes about Wi-Fi passwords, insurance information, bank account numbers or anything else you need to keep track of but don't want to fall into the wrong hands. And if you need to share any passwords or logins, you easily grant and remove access to trusted family and friends, which is far safer than sending the info over text or email. The Family plan, which allows you to create up to six separate profiles, is also on sale for $33.