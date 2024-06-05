'Impractical Jokers': How to Watch Every Episode of the Comedy Show From Anywhere

It's been over 13 years since comedy troupe Tenderloins first hit upon their winning formula of attempting the most embarrassing stunts imaginable for a TV show -- and now every prank and dare is available for you to cringe-watch at your convenience.

Now stretching over 10 seasons and numerous specials, the hidden-camera-style show sees comedians and friends Joe, Sal, Murr and Q compete to embarrass each other in public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

From having to wing it as the support band for Imagine Dragons in front of 14,000 concertgoers, to inexplicably getting a tattoo of Jade Smith, the show's "punishments" have become something of a TV legend.

With new seasons of the show confirmed to be on its way, now is a great time to binge-watch the show. Find out where to stream every Impractical Jokers episode, and how a VPN may help enhance your viewing experience.

TruTV

Where to stream Impractical Jokers

You can watch all 10 seasons of Impractical Jokers on demand on Max, or stream seven seasons via Hulu. Disney Plus now houses Hulu titles, including Impractical Jokers. If you have the Disney bundle or standalone subscriptions to both Disney Plus and Hulu, you'll be able to stream the series on Disney Plus. Pricing starts at $10 per month for the Disney bundle.

Max/Warner Bros. Discovery Max Carries 10 seasons of Impractical Jokers Max's library consists of HBO and Max originals, Warner Bros. movies, DC Comics films, and programming from networks such as HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID. You can choose to pay for a full year up front and save some money over paying month-by-month for the same period of time. Max has increased the prices of its two ad-free plans, which now cost $17 and $21 per month. The ad-free version is $10 a month. Read our Max review. See at Max

Hulu Has seven seasons of Impractical Jokers There are several options to choose from: Hulu without ads for $18 a month, Hulu with ads for $8 a month and Hulu with Live TV for $77 a month, which includes access to more than 90 channels as well as Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (with ads). You can also opt for the Disney Bundle. There are a few different options: Hulu and Disney Plus with ads for $10 a month; Hulu and Disney Plus without ads for $20 a month; Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with ads for $15 a month; or Hulu and Disney Plus without ads and ESPN Plus with ads for $25 a month. See at Hulu

How to watch episodes of Impractical Jokers from anywhere



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Impractical Jokers episodes while away from home. With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list for streaming such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Impractical Jokers is streaming on a service like Max or Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Impractical Jokers on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open your service of choice and stream the show. We want to note that Hulu is not amenable to VPN use, so if you're streaming that service while away, try to use Disney Plus instead.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.